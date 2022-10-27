 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 10 Discussion and Thoughts

Plus, Dave, Joanna, and Neil head into the Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come next season and beyond

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 10, “The Black Queen.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (3:18). Then, they answer some listener questions about dragons, characters’ decisions in the episode, and if they should have combined episodes 9 and 10 (11:21). Later, they discuss this week’s poll: Who is the most villainous character in House of the Dragon so far? (1:12:25) Finally, they head into the Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come next season and beyond (1:29:43).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! Who is the most villainous character in House of the Dragon so far? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

Who is the most villainous character in ‘House of the Dragon’ so far?

view results
  • 55%
    Joanna: Otto Hightower
    (16 votes)
  • 3%
    Neil: Vhagar
    (1 vote)
  • 24%
    Dave: Criston Cole
    (7 votes)
  • 17%
    The People’s Choice: Daemon Targaryen
    (5 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

