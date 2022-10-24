 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryen Russillo on the Lakers’ and 76ers’ Slow Starts

Plus, Logan, Raja, and Ryen discuss the early success of Kristaps Porzingis, the Jazz, and the Trail Blazers

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by Ryen Russillo in his Real Ones debut to discuss Westbrook and the Lakers’ early-season struggles (2:00). Later, they unpack the 76ers’ issues after they also fell to 0-3 on the season (30:10). Things come to a close as they quickly examine the early success of Kristaps Porzingis, the Jazz, and the Trail Blazers (42:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

