Eagles-Jaguars Postgame Reaction: The Only Undefeated Team Left in the NFL

After trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles came back to defeat the Jags 29-21 and remain undefeated at 4-0. The Eagles ran for 213 yards against the Jags’ no. 1 run defense and had a total of five takeaways, including Haason Reddick’s game-sealing strip sack late in the fourth quarter. We’ve now seen this team face some real adversity, so what will it take for Philly to lose a game, and how will facing adversity now help the Eagles later on during a potential deep playoff run? Sheil and Ben break it all down.
Subscribe: Spotify