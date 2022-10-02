 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Jaguars Postgame Reaction: The Only Undefeated Team Left in the NFL

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles’ comeback and give five takeaways from the game

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


After trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles came back to defeat the Jags 29-21 and remain undefeated at 4-0. The Eagles ran for 213 yards against the Jags’ no. 1 run defense and had a total of five takeaways, including Haason Reddick’s game-sealing strip sack late in the fourth quarter. We’ve now seen this team face some real adversity, so what will it take for Philly to lose a game, and how will facing adversity now help the Eagles later on during a potential deep playoff run? Sheil and Ben break it all down.

