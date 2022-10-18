 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Case for Indicting Donald Trump

Atlantic staff writer Frank Foer discusses why the indictment of Trump is now “inevitable”

By Derek Thompson
For years, liberals have deluded themselves into thinking that Donald Trump was always on the verge of some calamitous legal defeat. Robert Mueller was made into an icon of the left. But no charges were filed. The Russiagate theory had a lot of smoke, and even some fire, but it failed to put Trump in a courtroom. At this point, you could be forgiven for checking out entirely on the efforts to charge Trump with crimes, since they all seem to end the same way. Without an indictment.

If that’s going to change, it will largely rest on the decision making of one man: Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States. In a recent essay for The Atlantic, staff writer Frank Foer spent hours talking to Garland to understand who he is, how he thinks, and how his approach to law could help us predict the next chapter of the Trump legal saga. Foer comes away with a big prediction: The indictment of Trump is now “inevitable.” And he’s here to tell us why.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Frank Foer
Producer: Devon Manze

