Week 6 Winners, Losers, and Kyle Pitts Scores a TD

Plus, talking the Zero RB boom and inducting another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


We recap Week 6 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We cover the underdog bonanza, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers looking their age, Kyle Pitts scoring a TD, Ja’Marr Chase’s re-emergence, Rhamondre Stevenson and the Zero RB boom, and we induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We also hold a special case of Fantasy Court involving Craig and his friends.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

