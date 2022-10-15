‘Morally Corrupt’ Live From BravoCon Day One! Plus, an Interview With Shep Rose.

The Morally Corrupt crew reports to you live from the Javits Convention Center on day one of BravoCon 2022! Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Juliet Litman discuss their favorite panels and all the stand-out moments from the day (00:51). Then, Juliet chats with Southern Charm’s own Shep Rose about his life before, during, and after the show (33:18).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Callie Curry, Juliet Litman, and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
