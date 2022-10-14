Is Hybrid Work Doomed?



Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom joins the show to talk about how the hybrid work revolution is going, and how the weakened connection between work and home continues to change where Americans live, how they travel, how they spend their time, how they raise their kids, and even how much time they spend combing their hair (survey says: less!).

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Nicholas Bloom

Producer: Devon Manze

