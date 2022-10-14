 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Hybrid Work Doomed?

Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom talks about how the hybrid work revolution is going, and how the weakened connection between work and home continues to change where Americans live

By Derek Thompson
Kate Megraw, CIO at Webster Five Bank... Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom joins the show to talk about how the hybrid work revolution is going, and how the weakened connection between work and home continues to change where Americans live, how they travel, how they spend their time, how they raise their kids, and even how much time they spend combing their hair (survey says: less!).

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Nicholas Bloom
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

