‘Potomac’ Episode 1, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 3, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion



It’s BravoCon week, and (most of) the Morally Corrupt crew is together in-studio! Rachel kicks off the show with some brief Bravo news before Jodi, Callie, and Chelsea launch into a discussion about The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere (7:36). Then, they discuss Season 3, Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (33:04), before moving on to break down Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion (57:43).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

