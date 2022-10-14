 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Potomac’ Episode 1, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 3, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion

The crew discusses the latest in the ‘Real Housewives’ universe

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Bravo


It’s BravoCon week, and (most of) the Morally Corrupt crew is together in-studio! Rachel kicks off the show with some brief Bravo news before Jodi, Callie, and Chelsea launch into a discussion about The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere (7:36). Then, they discuss Season 3, Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (33:04), before moving on to break down Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion (57:43).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

Week 6 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, and the ‘Mario Kart’ Rainbow Strip

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Patriots’ Five Most Interesting Story Lines, Plus Pats vs. Browns Preview With Jonathan Peterlin

Brian also answers some Patriots-related listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night

By Brian Barrett

Alex Jones Pays, and a Conversation With a Thought Warrior

Plus, Rachel does a peak ‘Legal Eagle’ breakdown, and a mailbag centered on "literate culture"

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Evolving Relationship Between Talent and Representation With Endeavor President Mark Shapiro

Matt and Mark discuss the future of streaming, the evolving relationship between talent and representation in the creator economy, and Endeavor’s interest in sports, gambling, and the college NIL market

By Matthew Belloni

Pop Culture Halloween Costumes, Emily Ratajkowski’s TikTok, and ‘Scream Queens’

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia ask: Would you pay $1,800 to carry around what looks like a bag of Lays

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

“Who’s Next?” Candidates for NBA Stardom, Elite NFL Units With Ted Nguyen, Plus Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite NFL bets for Week 6

By Ryen Russillo