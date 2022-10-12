The Cardinals Offense Needs to Change to Find Success. Plus: How the Giants Turned Their Offense Around

This week, Austin and Warren begin by sharing their leans on the AFC South matchup between the Colts and Texans (4:00). Then, they discuss why the Cardinals offense has been so much better in the second half (17:00), before explaining what the Giants coaching staff has done to turn this team around (33:00). Finally, they close the show with a preview of Bills-Chiefs (48:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
