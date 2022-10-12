 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cardinals Offense Needs to Change to Find Success. Plus: How the Giants Turned Their Offense Around

Plus, Austin and Warren share their leans on the AFC South matchup between the Colts and Texans

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


This week, Austin and Warren begin by sharing their leans on the AFC South matchup between the Colts and Texans (4:00). Then, they discuss why the Cardinals offense has been so much better in the second half (17:00), before explaining what the Giants coaching staff has done to turn this team around (33:00). Finally, they close the show with a preview of Bills-Chiefs (48:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

