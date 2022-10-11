MLB Postseason Leans, NFL Week 6, and NBA Awards



In a jam-packed episode, JJ and Raheem kick things off by previewing the divisional round of the MLB postseason and picking which series they think has the most value (2:00). Then, they discuss Week 6 of the NFL and share their thoughts on the Bills-Chiefs line (18:00) and the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys (22:00). Finally, they give out their favorite NBA awards bets, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player (25:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

