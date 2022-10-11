 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Postseason Leans, NFL Week 6, and NBA Awards

JJ and Raheem pick which MLB playoffs series they think has the most value, and share their thoughts on the Bills-Chiefs line and the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images


In a jam-packed episode, JJ and Raheem kick things off by previewing the divisional round of the MLB postseason and picking which series they think has the most value (2:00). Then, they discuss Week 6 of the NFL and share their thoughts on the Bills-Chiefs line (18:00) and the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys (22:00). Finally, they give out their favorite NBA awards bets, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player (25:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

