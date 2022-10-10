 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 5 Winners, Losers, and Awards

The guys discuss Josh Allen and the Bills’ dominance, spend too much time talking about Taysom Hill and the quagmire of fantasy football, and complain about the Bengals and Rams offenses

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images


We recap Week 5 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, including the return of the first-round RB, and Josh Allen and the Bills’ dominance. We spend too much time talking about Taysom Hill, the quagmire of fantasy football, and complain about the Bengals and Rams offenses. Then, we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Lamar Jackson’s Margin of Error Wins, Kenny Pickett’s Passing Map Loses, and Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year

Nora, Steven, and Ben discuss the advantages of having a kicker like Justin Tucker, go through the Bengals’ receiver struggles, and examine John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision-making

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

Extremely Spicy Noodles and the Raw Crab Frontier

Plus, Dave and Chris do an on-the-fly round of #AskDave and delve into so much more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’ and what they’re hoping will come of it

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album, ‘Midnights’

Swift has taken a break from releasing her re-records to bring us ‘Midnights,’ and she’s teased her fans for weeks by dropping track titles ahead of the Oct. 21 release. But what should we expect from Swift’s 10th studio album and her newest era?

By Nora Princiotti

All Hail Paddy Considine’s Viserys I Targaryen, First of His Name, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the TV Realm

In a meta sense, the ineffectual king’s presence has forced ‘House of the Dragon’ to dance around the Dance. But as he’s shed his body parts, he’s also given the show real heart.

By Ben Lindbergh

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 5

Justin Tucker is the kicking GOAT, the NFL finally delivered London a thriller, Taysom Hill exploded for the Saints, the Lions suffered a massive meltdown, and more Week 5 NFL winners and losers

By Rodger Sherman