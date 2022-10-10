Week 5 Winners, Losers, and Awards



We recap Week 5 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, including the return of the first-round RB, and Josh Allen and the Bills’ dominance. We spend too much time talking about Taysom Hill, the quagmire of fantasy football, and complain about the Bengals and Rams offenses. Then, we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

