Mark Long on His Illustrious ‘Challenge’ Career and Creating ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

The ‘Challenge’ legend joins Bananas to break down his reality TV journey

By Johnny Bananas
Welcome to 2022! Johnny is welcoming in the New Year with the OG (original godfather) of The Challenge, Mark Long. Press play to hear stories from the very first season of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge, The Duel II, Battle of the Exes, and much more from the wild, wild West of old. Plus, Mark tells Johnny about how and why he conceived the idea for The Challenge: All Stars and what he sees for the future of the show.

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Mark Long
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Juliet Litman

