Devin Booker’s midrange shooting helped turn him into an All-Star for the Phoenix Suns, but his off-the-dribble 3-point shooting has been a weakness. Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Booker has gotten better this season at 3s off the bounce, and how this improvement can launch him into becoming one of the elite scorers in the NBA.
How Devin Booker Fixed His One Flaw
KOC breaks down Booker’s improved off-the-dribble 3-point shooting and explains how it could make him one of the NBA’s best scorers
Share this story
The Latest
Is There Too Much Football?
Musa and Ryan discuss Southampton being taken over by a group that includes former Brentford co–director of football Rasmus Ankersen and what this might mean for the Saints
Joe Burrow Is Elite. Plus: Is There a Way to Fix the College Football Playoff?
Kevin and Van also react to LSU’s hiring of Brian Kelly and discuss his fit in Baton Rouge
The NFL Keeps Failing Hiring 101
Football needs a better way to find and hire coaches and general managers
Salley Carson’s Mysterious Timeline and Bar Mitzvah Dancer Ivana’s Silent Arrival
Juliet and comedian Jared Freid weigh in on Salley’s former engagement and react to Ivana Noble’s silent entrance
LeBron the Center, Weirdo Thunder, and NBA Rookie Talk With J. Kyle Mann
Plus, Kevin and J. Kyle Mann debate whether Nic Claxton is the Nets’ most important big man, look at the Bucks’ depth around Giannis, and discuss the NBA potential of Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.
Kyrie Is Back. Plus: Adam Schefter on the NFL Playoff Picture and Whose Jobs Are in Jeopardy
Plus, Ryan and CC talk to Schefter about the Raiders’ chances of beating the Chargers and making the playoffs