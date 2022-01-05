‘SportsCenter’ Stories, Getting Pranked While on Live TV, and More With Dan Patrick

Dan Patrick competes on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt. He shares stories from his time at ESPN about pick-up basketball games between SportsCenter anchors, as well as the time he was pranked on SportsCenter live. He also discusses how he became a renowned sports talk show host after starting his career in music, how he’s found that success without needing to give hot takes, why he left ESPN, and much more.
Host: Kyle Brandt
Guest: Dan Patrick
Producers: Arjuna Ramgopal, Lani Renaldo, and Richie Bozek
