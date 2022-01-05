 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘SportsCenter’ Stories, Getting Pranked While on Live TV, and More With Dan Patrick

The ESPN alum tells tales from his broadcasting career

By Kyle Brandt
DIRECTV Old School Challenge Presented by ESPN Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DIRECTV


Dan Patrick competes on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt. He shares stories from his time at ESPN about pick-up basketball games between SportsCenter anchors, as well as the time he was pranked on SportsCenter live. He also discusses how he became a renowned sports talk show host after starting his career in music, how he’s found that success without needing to give hot takes, why he left ESPN, and much more.

Host: Kyle Brandt
Guest: Dan Patrick
Producers: Arjuna Ramgopal, Lani Renaldo, and Richie Bozek

