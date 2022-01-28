Wos shares the latest news about two upcoming LeBron James shoe releases: the Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” and the reissue of three Adidas PE’s that he wore in high school at St. Vincent–St. Mary. He also breaks down some notable off-court outfits this week from LeBron and Jordan Clarkson.
Filed under:
LeBron’s High School Shoes Are Being Reissued By Adidas
Wos also reacts to the Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” release before breaking down notable off-court fits from the last week
Share this story
The Latest
Netflix’s New Movie Is the Key to Decoding Sean Payton’s Future
‘Home Team’ is more than just a bizarrely timed feel-good movie tied to Bountygate. It’s the guide to understanding Payton’s stunning decision to leave the Saints.
The Golden State Warriors Need Klay Thompson to Be Great
J. Kyle Mann breaks down Klay’s return to the court and how he affects Golden State’s title chances
A Conversation Across the Aisle With Tamika Hamilton, and Joe Biden’s Pledge
Van and Rachel also break down Joe Rogan’s problematic conversation on Blackness
Sean Payton’s Retirement and Championship Weekend With Mark Ingram
The running back joins to share what he’s learned from the longtime Saints coach
The Glacially Paced Greatness of ‘Chillin Island’
The HBO Max series, which wraps its first season on Friday, is the latest worthwhile entry into a genre best described as "slow comedy"
America’s Most Popular Bagel Order, Bologna Face Masks, and Tasting Cheez-It Puff’d
Plus, reacting to the royal family releasing a line of condiments