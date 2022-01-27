MLB Hall of Fame Card Values, NFL Price Updates, and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse are joined by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com to discuss the recent Hall of Fame election of David Ortiz and what it means for his card value, as well as Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds falling off the ballot after 10 years of eligibility. Then Mike and Jesse run through some price updates regarding the NFL before sharing some personal pickups and discussing some new releases. Next they are joined by Jason Howarth of Panini for a quick interview before they answer some mailbag questions.
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts