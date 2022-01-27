 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Hall of Fame Card Values, NFL Price Updates, and Mailbag Questions

Mark Feinsand joins to discuss the card values of David Ortiz, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse are joined by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com to discuss the recent Hall of Fame election of David Ortiz and what it means for his card value, as well as Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds falling off the ballot after 10 years of eligibility. Then Mike and Jesse run through some price updates regarding the NFL before sharing some personal pickups and discussing some new releases. Next they are joined by Jason Howarth of Panini for a quick interview before they answer some mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Matchups to Watch in the Championship Games

Mal and Nora discuss who to keep your eye on during Rams-49ers and Bengals-Chiefs

By Nora Princiotti and Mallory Rubin

Panenkas, Perfect Shirt Sponsors, and Player Attributes

Plus, Musa and Ryan talk about the proposed French law to ban hijab in sports

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Play

Don’t Sleep on the Miami Heat

Kevin O’Connor speaks to Nekias Duncan about how Erik Spoelstra has helped the Miami Heat become legitimate Finals contenders once again

By Kevin O'Connor

Paul Heyman on What Makes a “Paul Heyman Guy,” Embracing Failure, CM Punk, and More

Professional wrestling legend Paul Heyman stops by to discuss working with the new iterations of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and preview Saturday’s ‘Royal Rumble’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

How the 49ers Defense Went From Weak Link to One of the Scariest Units in the NFL

Two months ago, San Francisco’s defense was struggling to find its footing. Now, it’s the strength of a team that’s one win away from a Super Bowl berth. How did DeMeco Ryans turn things around? And just how big of a role has Fred Warner played in that?

By Steven Ruiz

‘The Afterparty’ and the Rise of the TV Comedy-Mystery

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s return to television adds to an upswing of series centered on the humorous side of crime

By Alison Herman