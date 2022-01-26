 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sean McVay Interviews Kyle Shanahan

Revisiting last summer’s conversation betweens the Los Angeles and San Francisco coaches

By Flying Coach

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, we revisit last summer’s wide-ranging conversation between the head coaches of those teams, Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. They discuss their history working together, the play from a Super Bowl that Kyle wishes he had back, how to coach QBs, and much more. Listen to Flying Coach wherever you get your podcasts.

