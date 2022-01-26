Ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, we revisit last summer’s wide-ranging conversation between the head coaches of those teams, Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. They discuss their history working together, the play from a Super Bowl that Kyle wishes he had back, how to coach QBs, and much more. Listen to Flying Coach wherever you get your podcasts.
Filed under:
Sean McVay Interviews Kyle Shanahan
Revisiting last summer’s conversation betweens the Los Angeles and San Francisco coaches
Share this story
The Latest
The Intertwined Evolutions of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay
The two coaches have been linked since their days in Washington and have employed similar offenses across their careers. But recently, their philosophies have diverged—and the NFC championship game won’t be decided by their similarities, but their differences.
The Toughest Calls and the No-brainers on the 2022 NBA All-Star Ballot
Which 10 players are most deserving of the starting nod? Here are my official picks ahead of Thursday’s reveal.
Sean Payton Steps Down, Divisional-Round Weekend Reactions, and Aaron Rodgers
Plus, looking ahead to the conference championship games in Kansas City and Los Angeles
Embiid’s Crazy Career, Plus Harden’s Next Move, Big Papi’s Honor, and Charles Oakley Stops By
Bill is also joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia
Bonds and Clemens Left Out of the HOF, and Is Harden Unhappy in Brooklyn?
Plus, Ariel Helwani talks Bills heartbreak and UFC 270
Swafford Wins the AMEX, and Farmers Insurance Open Preview
House and Hubbard also discuss golf’s schedule and whether the sport should be competing with the NFL