The Ringer’s Kevin Clark talks to Ryen Russillo about why the Titans don’t get enough respect, even as the AFC’s no. 1 seed. Also, if Aaron Rodgers wins the Super Bowl with the Packers this year, will he still want to move on? Later, Ryen recounts getting hit in the head by Darren Rovell, and talks about his hang-up with Ray Donovan.
Aaron Rodgers’s Next Move, and Some Respect for the Titans
Come for the discussion of why the AFC's no. 1 seed doesn't get enough respect. Stay for the story of Ryen getting hit in the head by Darren Rovell.
