The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre takes a look at the new design of the Air Jordan 6 that will be released later this year. He also explains upcoming release of the Nike and Louis Vuitton posthumous Virgil Abloh collaboration of the Air Force 1, and breaks down some off-court outfits he came across this week.
A New Take on the Air Jordan 6
Plus, discussing the upcoming Nike and Louis Vuitton posthumous Virgil Abloh collaboration
