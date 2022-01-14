 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red”

Plus, Wos discusses the latest Kyle Kuzma fit

By Wosny Lambre

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre shares one of his most anticipated Air Jordan releases of 2022: the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red.” He also needed to take the time to discuss the latest Kyle Kuzma fit that shook the internet.

