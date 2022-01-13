 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Playoff Picks, 2021 NBA Rookies, and the Logan Paul Pokemon Controversy

Mike and Jesse discuss what the Logan Paul Pokemon card controversy means for the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Utah Jazz v Detroit Pistons Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse run through the NFL playoff matchups and share their picks for the games as well as some cards to look out for value-wise (4:36). They then run through the 2021 NBA rookie class and compare their card values to some members of the 2020 class before running through some other NBA news (22:33). They then touch on some new releases and head into mailbag questions (1:00:18). After the mailbag, they react live to the Logan Paul video about his fake Pokemon cards and break down what it means for the hobby (1:13:43).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi, Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

