The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss what is needed in a successful NFL head coaching hire, why the Dallas Cowboys making the Super Bowl would benefit the NFL media industry, and Kevin’s latest Banana Republic purchases.
Why It’d Be Great If the Cowboys Made the Super Bowl, With Domonique Foxworth
Plus, discussing how NFL teams hire head coaches and Kevin’s latest Banana Republic purchases
