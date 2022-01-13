 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why It’d Be Great If the Cowboys Made the Super Bowl, With Domonique Foxworth

Plus, discussing how NFL teams hire head coaches and Kevin’s latest Banana Republic purchases

By Kevin Clark

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss what is needed in a successful NFL head coaching hire, why the Dallas Cowboys making the Super Bowl would benefit the NFL media industry, and Kevin’s latest Banana Republic purchases.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Laurel Stucky on What Makes Her a ‘Challenge’ Hall of Fame Player

Laurel talks about what makes her such a dominant player on ‘The Challenge’ and her and Bananas tell stories from their favorite and least favorite seasons together

By Johnny Bananas

How ‘Scream’ Shook Up Horror Movies

Now on its fifth film, the franchise started by Wes Craven has gone from changing the language of a genre to chasing its own legacy

By Adam Nayman

‘Station Eleven’ Final Thoughts

Joanna Robinson and Sean Fennessy react to the finale of HBO’s ‘Station Eleven’ and the series as a whole

By Joanna Robinson and Sean Fennessey

Comprehensive Gun Reform With Shannon Watts

Shannon talks about what led to her founding the nation’s largest grassroots group fighting gun violence, taking on the NRA, and the prospect of reforming gun laws in 2022

By Bakari Sellers

The Worst Bets for Wild-Card Weekend

Danny, Danny, and Craig give their best takes, stats, and all the wrong reasons to wager on Wild-Card Weekend

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Favorite Villain Moments, Guest Appearances, and Clayton’s Top Contestants With Mina Kimes

Juliet and Mina discuss Cassidy and Shanae’s group date moment and the guest appearances from Hilary Duff and Ziwe

By Juliet Litman