‘The Book of Boba Fett’ “Chapter 1” Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna emerge from the Sarlacc Pit to dive into the latest Star Wars adventure, The Book of Boba Fett. They first offer a primer on their thoughts on Boba Fett and the state of the wider Star Wars canon (06:23). Then they dive into the plot and events of the premiere and what may happen in the series (50:10). Finally, they call in Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (155:12).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopa

