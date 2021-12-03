Brooklyn Nets color commentator Sarah Kustok joins Wosny Lambre to discuss the current state of the team a quarter of the way through the season, and to do a Nets-specific edition of Cop or Drop. Then Wos pays tribute to Virgil Abloh and reflects on what his legacy will be.
A Brooklyn Nets Check-in With Sarah Kustok, Plus Virgil Abloh's Legacy
Wos breaks down looks from James Harden and Kevin Durant
By Wosny Lambre
