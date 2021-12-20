Good Teams, Bad Results in Week 15, Jon Vilma on the Saints Frustrating Brady, Plus a ‘Call of Duty’ Observation

Russillo shares his thoughts on a week of strange NFL results as the playoffs approach, and takes a look at the contenders (0:36). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma about the Saints getting another regular-season win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Bills-Panthers and the Bills’ offensive line struggles, the rolling Colts, the first-place Chiefs, how analytics affect fourth-down decision-making in today’s NFL, and more (11:14). Then Ryen talks about how he dipped his toe back into the ‘Call of Duty’ pond and did not like the temperature (41:30), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:47).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jonathan Vilma
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
