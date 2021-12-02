 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bill Simmons Returns With an Announcement, Plus NBA Rookie Card Talk and Mac Jones Card Values

Plus, Mike shares some news about PSA buying Card Ladder

By Mike Gioseffi, Jesse Gibson, and Bill Simmons
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse receive a surprise visit from Bill Simmons, who has an announcement about the future of the podcast. Then Mike shares some breaking news about PSA buying Card Ladder. Next, Mike, Jesse, and Bill run through a number of topics, including the 2020 NBA draft class, the card values of the 2021 draft class, which vintage NBA guys are the best to buy, and then some football talk mainly centered on Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

CM Punk vs. MJF, Edge’s Return, and a Week of Work Shoot Promos

Plus, Dave and Kaz also discuss the Undertaker’s pro wrestling Mount Rushmore

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler

The ‘Real World: Key West’ alums join Bananas to discuss their experiences this season

By Johnny Bananas
Play

Damian Lillard Deserves Better

KOC discusses why the Blazers should trade CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons, how they could increase Norman Powell’s role, and what it will take to fix Portland’s defense

By Kevin O'Connor

MLB Is Officially in a Lockout. What Happens Now? And When Might It End?

On Thursday, MLB officially locked out the players and sent the baseball offseason into a stall. Here’s everything you need to know about why this is happening, the process behind it, and when it might end.

By Michael Baumann

Liverpool Win the Merseyside Derby, Plus a Mailbag and More!

In the mailbag, Musa and Ryan answer questions on managers’ end-of-year wrapped lists, lower-league Berlin stadiums, the ‘Stadio’ derby and the Premier League top four

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

NBA First-Quarter Awards: Who’s Thriving, and Who’s Disappointing?

With 25 percent of the season in the books, it’s time to hand out imaginary awards to the best teams and players—while taking stock of some letdowns thus far

By Dan Devine