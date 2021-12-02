Bill Simmons Returns With an Announcement, Plus NBA Rookie Card Talk and Mac Jones Card Values



Mike and Jesse receive a surprise visit from Bill Simmons, who has an announcement about the future of the podcast. Then Mike shares some breaking news about PSA buying Card Ladder. Next, Mike, Jesse, and Bill run through a number of topics, including the 2020 NBA draft class, the card values of the 2021 draft class, which vintage NBA guys are the best to buy, and then some football talk mainly centered on Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Bill Simmons

Producer: Ronak Nair

