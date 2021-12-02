 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler

The ‘Real World: Key West’ alums join Bananas to discuss their experiences this season

By Johnny Bananas
MTV


This week, Johnny invites two of his original Real World: Key West cast members on the show to talk about their experiences on All Stars Season 2. Make sure you’ve watched Episode 4 before listening, so you don’t hear any spoilers! Johnny, Janelle, and Tyler chat about their old seasons together, Tyler’s toxic farts, and more stories from the past, before getting into all the drama and intrigue from All Stars Season 2.

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guests: Janelle Casanave and Tyler Duckworth
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Juliet Litman

