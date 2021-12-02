‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler



This week, Johnny invites two of his original Real World: Key West cast members on the show to talk about their experiences on All Stars Season 2. Make sure you’ve watched Episode 4 before listening, so you don’t hear any spoilers! Johnny, Janelle, and Tyler chat about their old seasons together, Tyler’s toxic farts, and more stories from the past, before getting into all the drama and intrigue from All Stars Season 2.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guests: Janelle Casanave and Tyler Duckworth

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Juliet Litman

