The Best Rap Songs of the Decade

Charles is joined by Ringer staff writer and ‘Sound Only’ cohost Justin Charity and music writer Paul Thompson to discuss the Ringer’s rankings, their personal favorites, and different subgenres that emerged throughout the decade

By Charles Holmes and Justin Charity
To mark the release of Ringer Films’ new HBO documentary, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, and The Ringer’s ranking of the best rap songs of 2010s, The Ringer Music Show breaks down hip-hop in the past decade. Host Charles Holmes is joined by Ringer staff writer and Sound Only cohost Justin Charity and music writer Paul Thompson to discuss the rankings, their personal favorites, different subgenres that emerged throughout the decade, and the impact of Juice WRLD.

Producer: Justin Sayles
Associate Producer: Lani Renaldo

