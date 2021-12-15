 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Do You Fix the Chicago Bears? With Kyle Brandt

Plus, Kevin and Kyle talk sports movies and the Packers’ playoff potential

By Kevin Clark and Kyle Brandt

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark interviews 10 Questions host Kyle Brandt about the Bears, what his ideal sports movie would be, his craziest arc as a soap opera character, and why the Packers aren’t a safe bet this postseason.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

What the Schedule Tells Us About Who’s Real and Who’s Not in 2021-22

The Cavs and Lakers have surprised this season in different ways. Here’s how the remaining strength of schedule might help or hurt the chances of those and a few other early-season trends continuing.

By Zach Kram

Steph Curry’s Greatness, Rise of the Zone, and a Look Around the Association

Plus, ‘Thinking Basketball’ author and YouTuber Ben Taylor goes off because no one is realizing how good the Jazz’s offense has been this season

By Kevin O'Connor

‘Arcane,’ ‘Succession’ Finale, and the Free Larry Hoover Concert

Micah and Charity also talk about the cancellation of the live adaption of ‘Cowboy Bebop’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Kurt Warner and Zachary Levi on Making ‘American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story’

Plus, Warner reminisces on moments from his Hall of Fame NFL career and Levi shares what it was like playing a Marvel character in ‘Shazam!’

By Kyle Brandt

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 7 Recap

Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo team up to discuss the lack of a main antagonist, Teeter’s development, and where the season could be headed

By Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo

Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” and Her Songs of Survival

Exploring the alt-rock icon’s early career with help from Ringer staff writer Katie Baker

By Rob Harvilla