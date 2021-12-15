The Ringer’s Kevin Clark interviews 10 Questions host Kyle Brandt about the Bears, what his ideal sports movie would be, his craziest arc as a soap opera character, and why the Packers aren’t a safe bet this postseason.
How Do You Fix the Chicago Bears? With Kyle Brandt
Plus, Kevin and Kyle talk sports movies and the Packers’ playoff potential
