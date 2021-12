Mike and Jesse start the show by running through some of Mike’s football hot takes related to various players and their card markets as the NFL regular season wraps up. Then Jesse opens some NFT cards live on the show and the guys recap their time visiting a card shop last week. They then close the show with mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Ronak Nair

