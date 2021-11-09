 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vogue Takeover, Featuring a Lady Gaga Profile, Ivy Getty’s San Fran Extravaganza, and Elizabeth Debicki’s Season 5 ‘Crown’ Photos

Juliet and Amanda also touch on Jeff Bezos’s Twitter persona and discuss the memes he’s making online

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
“House of Gucci” UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage


Juliet and Amanda discuss Kim Kardashian’s statement following the Astroworld tragedy (1:03). Then, they switch gears and highlight recent Vogue features, including Ivy Getty’s San Francisco wedding extravaganza (8:57); Lady Gaga’s British Vogue cover and profile, in which she discusses her upcoming film, House of Gucci (21:36); and photos of Elizabeth Debicki while filming Season 5 of The Crown (30:35). Lastly, they touch on Jeff Bezos’s Twitter persona and discuss the memes he’s making online (37:12).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

