How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success



Charissa Thompson competes on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt. She tells her journey of becoming one of the most successful people in sports media, including why her jobs in the service industry made her a great interviewer. She also shares who the three people she would interview during a hypothetical Super Bowl halftime show would be, awkward interview stories, and much more.

Host: Kyle Brandt

Guest: Charissa Thompson

Producers: Arjuna Ramgopal, Isaiah Blakely, and Richie Bozek

