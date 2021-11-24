 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success

Charissa shares her most awkward interview stories, why working in the service industry made her a better interviewer, and more

By Kyle Brandt
46th Annual Gracie Awards Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation


Charissa Thompson competes on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt. She tells her journey of becoming one of the most successful people in sports media, including why her jobs in the service industry made her a great interviewer. She also shares who the three people she would interview during a hypothetical Super Bowl halftime show would be, awkward interview stories, and much more.

Host: Kyle Brandt
Guest: Charissa Thompson
Producers: Arjuna Ramgopal, Isaiah Blakely, and Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify

