Why LeBron, AD, and Russ Cards Are Dropping in Value, Plus Jason Flynn on Soccer Cards

Plus, Mike shares a few NFL card market thoughts after this past week of football and Jesse talks a little a bit about NFTs as well as his recent card pickups

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse start the show by discussing the Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season and why the card values of all of their top stars—LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook—all seem to be way down. They talk about what that means for the future values of each player and whether their cards are worth buying now. Next, Mike shares a few NFL card market thoughts after this past week of football. Then Mike steps away as Jesse talks a little a bit about NFTs as well as his recent card pickups before he’s joined by Jason Flynn of Soccer Cards United for a special soccer-themed mailbag segment, including questions about the World Cup, MLS rookie cards, the U.S. national team, and more.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

