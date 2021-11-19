 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brian Windhorst Explains Why NBA Players Are Running Out of Kobe Sneakers

Plus, discussing whether or not a new deal between Bryant’s estate and Nike will be reached

By Wosny Lambre

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the shortage of Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe among NBA players. They break down why the shoes became so popular, why Devin Booker thinks he’ll never run out, and whether or not a new deal between Nike and the Bryant estate will be reached. Then, Wos analyzes outfits from Jerami Grant, Myles Turner, and LeBron James in another edition of Cop or Drop.

