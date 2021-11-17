‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 15 With Josh

Johnny is joined this week by Josh to discuss all that happened in Episode 15 of The Challenge (0:30). They talk about the differences between The Challenge and Big Brother (4:30), his now-fabled vacation with Devin and Tori (13:10), and CT and Tori’s impactful walk around the backyard (15:40). Then they get into the challenge itself, including Kyle’s betrayal of the Ruby-Sapphire alliance (28:00), CT and Kyle’s screaming match before nominations (44:50), and the grueling elimination between Kyle and Josh (53:35).
Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Josh Martinez
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Juliet Litman
