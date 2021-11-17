 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 15 With Josh

Josh joins to discuss CT and Kyle’s argument and the elimination challenge

By Johnny Bananas
Johnny is joined this week by Josh to discuss all that happened in Episode 15 of The Challenge (0:30). They talk about the differences between The Challenge and Big Brother (4:30), his now-fabled vacation with Devin and Tori (13:10), and CT and Tori’s impactful walk around the backyard (15:40). Then they get into the challenge itself, including Kyle’s betrayal of the Ruby-Sapphire alliance (28:00), CT and Kyle’s screaming match before nominations (44:50), and the grueling elimination between Kyle and Josh (53:35).

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Josh Martinez
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Juliet Litman

