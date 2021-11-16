 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Should the Bills Be Worried About Mac Jones and the Patriots? With Ariel Helwani

Plus, discussing which NFL players would be the best MMA fighters

By Kevin Clark and Ariel Helwani

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen look good, but so do the Patriots and Mac Jones. The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by Ariel Helwani, who explains why the Bills shouldn’t be worried at all. They also discuss which NFL player would be the best MMA fighter. Also, can someone please help Ariel’s tweets get acknowledged by the Bills?

