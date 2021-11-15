 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why Cam Newton and Mac Jones Cards Are Worth Buying

Plus, Mike and Jesse discuss new releases and answer mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse run through some of the key story lines from this past weekend of NFL games from a card value perspective, including Cam Newton’s return, Mac Jones looking great again in a win vs. the Browns, Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson, and Chase Young’s injury. They then run through some quick news items before discussing new releases. Next, they open up some packs of NFT cards before answering mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

