Brady-Belichick Legacy Update and the Rolling Packers. Plus, Doug Pederson on Super Bowl LII and His Philly Exit.

Ryen weighs in on Aaron Rodgers’s return and then talks to Doug Pederson about getting drafted and then becoming a coach in the NFL

By Ryen Russillo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Packers’ Week 10 win over the Seahawks, Buccaneers-Washington, Patriots-Browns, and the updated Bill Belichick–Tom Brady power rankings (0:34). Then Ryen talks to Super Bowl champion coach Doug Pederson about his first season away from the game of football in nearly 30 years, playing college ball in Louisiana, being drafted into the NFL, transitioning to coaching, the Eagles’ Super Bowl title after the 2017 season, his exit from the Eagles in 2020, and more (9:54). Then Ryen, Kyle, and Ceruti have an in-depth discussion about broadcast news (41:20), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:45).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Doug Pederson
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

