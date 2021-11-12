NBA Hot and Cold, Cam Newton and OBJ Card Values, and Mailbag Questions



Mike and Jesse start the show by running through a list of notable NBA players whose card values have significantly risen or dropped in the early weeks of the season and what to expect from these players going forward (4:09). Next they briefly touch on some NFL stories, including the Panthers signing Cam Newton and OBJ heading to the Rams (27:34). Then Jesse revisits Josh Luber’s paper on the sports cards industry from last week to make some follow-up points (29:49) and Mike goes into his recent experience breaking cards for his own collection and recounts his favorite products to collect when he was younger (41:10). They then close the show with mailbag questions (56:41).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts