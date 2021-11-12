 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Hot and Cold, Cam Newton and OBJ Card Values, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Jesse revisits Josh Luber’s paper on the sports cards industry from last week to make some follow-up points

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Charlotte Hornets v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the show by running through a list of notable NBA players whose card values have significantly risen or dropped in the early weeks of the season and what to expect from these players going forward (4:09). Next they briefly touch on some NFL stories, including the Panthers signing Cam Newton and OBJ heading to the Rams (27:34). Then Jesse revisits Josh Luber’s paper on the sports cards industry from last week to make some follow-up points (29:49) and Mike goes into his recent experience breaking cards for his own collection and recounts his favorite products to collect when he was younger (41:10). They then close the show with mailbag questions (56:41).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

