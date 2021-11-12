The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre is joined by Mikal Bridges to help break down which of his Phoenix Suns teammates has the best outfits: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, or Jae Crowder. Mikal also discusses how the Suns exceeded expectations in the bubble, what he learned from his first NBA playoffs experience, and what it’s like to be praised by Damian Lillard. Then, Wos discusses the new “Keep Sue Fresh” colorway of the Nike Kyrie Infinity 8.
Mikal Bridges Ranks His Phoenix Suns Teammates’ Outfits
The Suns forward answers whether Devin Booker, Chris Paul, or Jae Crowder dresses the best
By Wosny Lambre
