‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 14 With Marie

Johnny is joined by one of the queens of chaos, Marie Roda, to discuss a dramatic and mysterious episode of Spies, Lies, and Allies (0:30). They discuss their overall feelings about this season (16:00); Marie’s opinions of Amanda, Devin, Logan, and Tory (21:30); and the target on Big T’s back (43:40). Then they get into the Top Gun challenge and subsequent party (52:54), the spirited discussion at nominations (1:02:12), and the outcome of the elimination challenge (1:24:20).
Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Marie Roda
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Juliet Litman
