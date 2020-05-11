The 100 Most Iconic Moments in ‘Survivor’ History

As Survivor: Winners at War comes to an end and the series’ 20th anniversary (20th!) is just weeks away, there’s no better time than now to honor the revolutionary reality TV competition. Welcome to Survivor Week, a celebration of the show’s best moments and characters.

Zoom in on a cluster of beach huts and palm trees. A row of tourists in ill-fitting khakis, T-shirts, and floppy sun hats walks down a rickety dock toward two motor boats. The group then clumsily boards a larger vessel in the middle of the South Pacific. Some locals look on from the shore in bemusement. All the while, a voice narrates the action: “From this tiny Malaysian fishing village, these 16 Americans are beginning the adventure of a lifetime. They have volunteered to be marooned for 39 days on mysterious Borneo. This is their story. This is Survivor.”

Spoiler: This Survivor moment—the very first, which aired at 8 p.m. on May 31, 2000, on CBS—did not make this top-100 list. Did I mention the khakis? Plus, these Americans didn’t exactly “volunteer” out of the goodness of their selfless hearts. A million bucks was on the line. Still, it’s worth mentioning because without that wind-up, we wouldn’t have witnessed so many jaw-dropping grand slams (forgive the metaphor; I miss baseball). Survivor fans know the seminal ones by shorthand: James and his two idols. Poor, sweet, naive Erik. The rat and the snake. Rob and Amber. Dead grandma.

Memorable strategy moves aside, Survivor prides itself on being a social experiment in which people attempt to thrive on an uncompromising island. Days and nights are long, my friends. The contestants are sleep-deprived and hangry as hell. And while an innocuous misunderstanding or stray snarky comment may be stressful for someone on the outs, it’s TV gold for the viewers loafing around at home. That’s why distilling 100 iconic moments from 582 episodes was as effortless as Russell Hantz finding a hidden immunity idol. Here are the standouts we’ll still be talking about when Rob and Amber’s four daughters instigate their first blindsiding. Please note that I’ve encompassed the live finales and reunions as well because, hello, who can resist a clip of Jeff Probst on a Jet Ski.

100. Rob backstabs Alex (Amazon, 2003)

Rob Cesternino was that rare player who could wheel and deal and cast a vote doing his best Casey Kasem impersonation. Having already turned on Deena Bennett in the previous vote, he decides that blindsiding his close ally Alex Bell will work to his advantage. He later double-crosses Christy Smith, illustrating early on in Survivor’s run that flip-flopping can be a worthwhile strategy.

99. Tina goes from first to worst (All-Stars, 2004)

In the Australian Outback, an unassuming mom named Tina Wesson shows her mettle by besting the popular Texan Colby Donaldson in the final vote. She was a no-brainer to return for All-Stars three years later. But she’s the first vote-off (followed in short order by champs Richard Hatch and Ethan Zohn), an early sign that winners who attempt to defend their title might as well wear a sign on their shirts that reads “Sitting Duck.”

98. Immunity idol, meet lava (Redemption Island, 2011)

Welcome to the first of many shout-outs to the great “Boston” Rob Mariano, a master manipulator and charter member of the Survivor five-timers club who seemingly owns more Red Sox caps than Big Papi himself. Sure, he’s cocky—but he has the goods to back it up. (And the book!) One of many examples: He celebrates his cruise through Redemption Island by tossing an immunity idol clue into a volcano in Nicaragua.

97. Scot Pollard dunks on Alecia (Kaôh Rōng, 2016)

NBA journeyman Scot Pollard was not one of those players who lies about his profession out of fear of being seen as a threat. Maybe his 6-foot-11 frame was a giveaway. Still, he doesn’t have to snarl to Alecia Holden, “You’re trying to tell an NBA champion how to be a teammate? What team have you ever been on?” Pollard tallied zero playoff minutes during the Celtics’ championship run in the 2008 playoffs.

96. Dude beats all the ladies (Vanuatu, 2004)

In 2006, rocker Chris Daughtry covered Fuel and Bon Jovi on American Idol and somehow lost to Taylor Hicks. Two years earlier, lug Chris Daugherty is the sole male contestant left among an alliance of six strong women—including future New York City public defender Eliza Orlins. He somehow wins.

95. An Olympic track star is not up to speed (Gabon, 2008)

Confirmed: Crystal Cox won a gold medal in the 4x400 meter track and field relay at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics. Four years later, she curiously wheezes her way through the first immunity challenge—which emphasizes running—and goes on to lose 12 out of 14 challenges overall. How is this possible?! Oh, coda: In 2010, she admitted to using anabolic steroids from 2001 to 2004 and forfeited her results from that time period.

94. Kellee Kim makes herself heard (Island of the Idols, 2019)

Not every important moment in Survivor history is pleasant, and this one transcends the TV show. Kellee complains multiple times about contestant Dan Spilo’s inappropriate physical behavior while she’s on the show. And yet he’s let off with a mere warning despite the clear-as-day video evidence. He’s finally pulled from competition because of misconduct with a crewmember off camera. None of the contestants speak of him again for the remainder of the game. He doesn’t appear at the reunion, either. But a defiant Kellee will always remember, as well she should.

93. Osten quits (Pearl Islands, 2003)|

92. NaOnka and Purple Kelly quit (Nicaragua, 2010)

91. Janu quits (Palau, 2005)

90. Kathy quits (Micronesia, 2008)

89. Lindsey quits (Cagayan, 2014)

88. Julie quits (San Juan del Sur, 2014)

The players who emotionally unravel and exit the beach on their own volition shall receive one lump mention. On the one hand, be sympathetic: Outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting sans the luxury of hygiene and complex carbohydrates is no cake walk. But … come on! They willingly signed up for the opportunity to play a hard-core game with financial incentives attached. A million girls would kill for this job. So buh-bye to Osten Taylor (physical strain), Janu Tornell (nothing left to give), Kathy Sleckman (isolation), tribemates NaOnka Mixon and Kelly Shinn (both emotionally spent), Lindsey Ogle (feud with tribemate Trish), and Julie McGee (loneliness after her boyfriend, ex-MLB pitcher John Rocker, was voted off).

87. Colton quits; Probst lashes out (Blood vs. Water, 2013)

Colton Cumbie earns his own mention only because his exploits shouldn’t be buried in a thick paragraph. During his first appearance on One World, he exits the game early due to severe abdominal pains and a possible case of appendicitis. Was it curious that he had consistently bragged about his silver-spoon upbringing and didn’t cotton to his new living conditions? Sure, but we all gave it a pass. He was a “character.” Characters are fun! Stomach aches aren’t! Alas, when Cumbie returns for Blood vs. Water—this time with his fiancé, Caleb Bankston—he quickly reverts to his familiar ways. As he whines about wanting to go home, a furious Probst lays into him (“We brought a quitter back and we got a quitter again”) and says that he feigned the appendicitis years earlier. Cumbie leaves in a huff. Let the record show: He maintains to this day that the medical evacuation was legit.

86. A worm crawls into Jen Lanzetti’s ear (Kaôh Rōng, 2016)

Gross!

85. The Big Brother crossover (Blood vs. Water, 2013)

Well, it was bound to happen eventually. After Survivor and Amazing Race traded players for years (Rob and Amber competed on the latter twice), CBS’s other reality show stalwart—frankly, the red-headed stepchild of the trio—got in on the action. Enter Hayden Moss, winner of Big Brother 12, who competes with his then-girlfriend and One World contestant Kat Edorsson for Blood vs. Water. He doesn’t embarrass himself.

84. Wendy sets the chickens free (Edge of Extinction, 2019)

This is what happens when you piss off a free-spirited blue-haired New York spitfire. In a move that would make Clarice Starling beam with pride, Wendy Diaz lets the caged chickens loose in the middle of the night so they won’t be led to slaughter. They wouldn’t stop clucking!

83. The weird Jack and Jill promo (South Pacific, 2011)

A tribe wins immunity … and an early screening of the Adam Sandler stinker Jack and Jill in the South Pacific “cinema.” The logic, per Probst: “Jack and Jill is about a brother and sister. They don’t always get along. But in the end, Jack realizes that he needs his twin sister to survive in the world. It’s the same out here for you guys!” Is it? Anyway, Benjamin “Coach” Wade is a big fan of the future Razzie Award winner, declaring with a straight face, “Jack and Jill. Loved it. It was good because it was funny and there was a message.” The message? That Sandler should never dress in drag again.

82. The durag incident (Island of the Idols, 2019)

The drama starts when Jack Nichting refers to African American contestant Jamal Shipman’s buff as a “durag.” The fallout could have turned ugly in a hurry. Thankfully, the reference sparks a deeper conversation between the two men about their cultural differences.

81. “Kass, zero chance of winning the game” (Cagayan, 2014)

As Spencer Bledsoe sits in the final three, “Chaos” Kass McQuillen notes that he made that aforementioned prediction back in Cagayan because she betrayed his allies. So, she asks, why should she reward him for playing the same way? He argues that he’s matured since those days of yore; she votes for good-guy firefighter Jeremy Collins. #sickburn

80. Jessica draws rocks (Millennials vs. Gen X, 2016)

What happens when there’s a rare tribal council deadlock vote? A system more complicated than an overtime college football game. Viewers see it first-hand on this night, after two tribal council votes end in a tie between Hannah Shapiro and Zeke Smith. The other players then can’t reach a unanimous decision to eliminate either of the two players. The last option: The remaining players must draw rocks and hope they don’t pull the odd pebble out of the bag. Aaaaand that’s how Jessica Lewis’s torch is snuffed.

79. Living on the edge (Edge of Extinction, 2019)

In one of the most controversial wins ever, Chris Underwood—who spends all of eight days in the big dance before his torch-snuff—returns from the Edge of Extinction island, takes the next immunity challenge, and nabs the title. Probst and the producers insist that his ability to court favor with the jury (the majority of whom spent a chunk of time with him on the island) is fair. Fine, but it isn’t square.

78. Probst is knocked over by a wave (Millennials vs. Gen X, 2016)

Fun!

77. The medallion of power (Nicaragua, 2010)

There’s a reason this necklace, which looked like something out of He-Man’s jewelry box, is a one-and-done. In fact, the medallion—which, if used, gave the tribe an advantage in a challenge—is such a flop that it disappears midway through the season!

76. Erik supports Natalie (Samoa, 2009)

There’s also a reason why Natalie White was not part of the prestigious Winners at War cast. One could argue that she beat Russell only because a teary-eyed Erik Cardona gave a stirring speech during the final tribal council in which he called out Russell for his arrogance and Mick Trimming for his entitlement. That left Natalie, whose main strength was … a durable ponytail???

75. Kathy pees on Paschal (Marquesas, 2002)

Paschal English is stung by a jellyfish. Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien pees on him. Because, she later explains, she learned from watching the Discovery Channel that ammonia diffuses the poison and because Joey had performance anxiety. Wait, sorry, that previous sentence is what happened on a Friends episode.

74. Brian Heidik’s piano (Thailand, 2002)

Lordy, this guy was sleazy. His occupation? Used-car-salesman-slash-soft-core-porn-star. His MO? On the beach, he declares that women belong in the kitchen. Then during a segment in which castaways watch videos from home, his wife flaunts his riches by showing off a grand piano and a garage full of expensive cars! He won the season but was never asked back to play again.

73. “Franchesqua” (Redemption Island, 2011)

Say the word “Fran.” Now say “Cheska.” It rhymes with Fresca. The grapefruit flavor is delicious. And yet, Phillip Sheppard, the blustery U.S. Army veteran and former federal agent, repeatedly mangles Francesa Hogi’s first name at tribal council—even as he criticizes her, even as she corrects him. The ultimate insult is that she’s the first vote-off, while he makes it to the finals.

72. Colby takes coral (Australian Outback, 2001)

Fans loved Colby, but nobody ever said he was the most ecologically minded banana in the bunch. He found himself in international legal trouble with Australian authorities after breaking off pieces of coral from a protected reef to bring home to Texas as souvenirs. An apology from the producers kept him out of trouble.

71. Dan gets nullified (David vs. Goliath, 2018)

No, not that Dan. Dan Rengering is sent home with the help of a stolen vote and the first-ever use of the idol nullifier by Carl Boudreaux, rendering Rengering’s precious immunity idol useless. Carl celebrates the move with a Ned Ryerson–esque “Bing!”

70. A pout and an out (Game Changers, 2017)

Nothing like a deflating schoolyard pick to put your ego in check. Michaela Bradshaw isn’t selected for a reward challenge, so she stews in anger on the sit-out bench and misses out on a chance to go on a picnic. Little does she know a secret advantage is stashed inches away from her. Eagle-eyed Sarah Lacina grabs it and uses it to send her packing.

69. Bruce Kanegai is constipated (Panama, 2006)

68. Jonathan Penner punctures his knee (Micronesia, 2008)

67. James Clement cuts his finger (Micronesia, 2008)

66. Erik Reichenbach collapses (Caramoan, 2013)

65. Pat Cusack injures his back (David vs. Goliath, 2018)

64. Joe Dowdle has a leg infection (Tocantins, 2009)

63. Kourtney Moon injures her wrist (One World, 2012)

62. Shamar Thomas has a grain of sand in his eye (Caramoan, 2013)

61. Neal Gottlieb has a staph infection (Kaôh Rōng, 2016)

60. Joe del Campo has a bladder infection (Kaôh Rōng, 2016)

59. Russell Swan faints (Samoa, 2009)

Yell it with Probst-like fervor: “Medical!!!!” When this hurt crew looks back on their respective games, they’ll remember writhing in agony as a friendly-but-forceful doctor instructs them to evacuate ASAP lest they risk possible death. A few returned to sit on the jury, and Penner and Russell returned for another edition. Neither won.

58. Randy Bailey is fooled first (Gabon, 2008)

Crafting fake immunity idols and passing it off to a competitor as the real deal may be Gameplay 101 now, but back in the day, this move was downright groundbreaking. Your pioneer is Bob Crowley, who gives a piece of wood to grumpy Randy and insists he can use it to his advantage. He displays it at tribal, where Probst promptly throws it into the fire.

57. Wait, is that Jimmy Johnson?! (Nicaragua, 2010)

Hey, Jimmy Johnson! You’ve coached two Super Bowl–winning teams, yukked it up with Terry Bradshaw on a gazillion pregame shows, and entered the NFL Hall of Fame. What do you do now? In 2010, the answer was to go to Central America to compete on one of his favorite shows. Alas, the novelty wore off in a hurry. Though he motivates the team early on, he fades fast and is gone on Day 8.

56. Wait, is that Lisa Whelchel?! (Philippines, 2013)

The only thing more awesome than seeing superficial rich girl Blair Warner from The Facts of Life suffer on the beach would have been if Tootie, Natalie, Jo, or Mrs. G had run out of the bushes for the traditional loved ones visit. But nooooo, it’s just her son. You take the good, you take the bad. (And unlike Johnson, she makes it all the way to the finals!)

55. Ozzy’s trouble in paradise (Micronesia, 2008)

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth competed four times in 10 years, never once crossing the threshold to victory. Maybe that’s because for all his physical prowess (he’s basically a mer-man), he never mastered the strategy portion of the game. Witness his second go-round, when he’s blindsided by the all-girls alliance even though he boasts a hidden immunity idol in his pocket. He calls himself both an idiot and a fool in his parting words.

54. Manono chooses tribal (One World, 2012)

Lamest. Tribe. Ever. Though the all-men Manono tribe win immunity in a blowout to recapture the all-important momentum, they flush their victory down the toilet by volunteering to go to tribal council in place of the women so they can vote out a perceived traitor among the bunch.

53. Hey now, Ian (Palau, 2005)

For an enduring challenge called “Bob-Bob-Buoy” (Howard Stern rules!), the last three castaways need to hang on to a floating buoy or risk being voted off that night. Ian Rosenberger and Tom Westman float for a record-breaking 11 hours and 55 minutes, peeing be damned. Finally, Ian offers to step down if Tom promises to take third-rung Katie Gallagher to the final two to ease Ian’s burden of guilt for betraying Tom. It didn’t make sense back then either.

52. Marcus’s naked truth (Gabon, 2008)

Speaking of private parts: On this premiere episode, a shot of Marcus Lehman’s nether regions go unnoticed by the CBS censors (four years after Nipplegate on the same network). The Parents Television Council responds, “Although this instance was brief, it was nonetheless shocking and purposeful.”

51. Billy xoxoxoxs Candice (Survivor: Cook Islands, 2006)

They all can’t be Rob and Amber. At his second tribal council, Billy Garcia declares that it’s “love at first sight” for him and Candice Woodcock. Unfortunately, the feeling is not mutual. She plays again in Blood vs. Water. With her husband.

50. Rupert makes out like a bandit (Survivor: Pearl Islands, 2005)

With his oversized tie-dye tank top, unruly beard, and glint-in-his-eye persona, four-timer Rupert Boneham played Survivor as if he were part-pirate, part-Deadhead. He cements his status in his maiden voyage when both tribes visit a fishing village to obtain supplies. Noticing that his opponents have left their shoes in the raft, he swipes all the footwear and barters them to the locals.

49. Lex and the piercings (Africa, 2001)

Oopsies. During a trivia challenge, Lex van den Berghe fails to win immunity … even though it’s later determined that he correctly answered the question about which of his female tribemates did not have any piercings. Prior to the live finale, CBS paid Lex—as well as Tom Buchanan, who was also voted out due to the error—a settlement of $100,000.

48. Live second-chance vote (Worlds Apart, 2015)

Would it be Teresa “T-Bird” Cooper, Stephanie Valencia, or Peih-Gee Law? Mikayla or Kelly Wentworth? Both viewers and contestants find out which loser (said with love) will snare a second chance to play the game during the closing moments of the live Worlds Apart finale. Significantly more entertaining than picking over the scraps of months-old arguments during the usual reunion special.

47. Denise dethrones the queen (Winners at War, 2020)

It was going to take a royally fierce move to topple two-time champ Sandra Diaz-Twine, the self-described queen of the game. Enter mild-mannered 49-year-old mom Denise Stapley. She accomplishes this feat on this most recent 40th season, when she promises a fire token to Sandra post-vote in exchange for safety. Denise breaks said promise, blindsides her, and keeps the currency.

46. Tina wins Down Under (Australian Outback, 2001)

Colby dominates challenges and the social game. But his shocking decision to take the equally likable Tina with him in the final two (instead of the weaker Keith Famie) costs him big bucks. Note that he does redeem himself by appearing and performing high-level improv in one of the greatest Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes ever.

45. Rudy and Hatch form an alliance (Borneo, 2000)

Admit it: Before the first Survivor, the only time you heard the word “alliance” was in your 10th grade history class. Hatch and Rudy Boesch change all that in the very first episode, when the outspoken gay corporate trainer and the stubborn 72-year-old World War II vet, respectively, decide to join forces. They keep their bond right through the final episode, ultimately bringing along truck driver Sue Hawk and rafting guide Kelly Wiglesworth. Talk about history.

44. The cast evacuates (David vs. Goliath, 2018)

43. The cast evacuates (Millennials vs. Gen X, 2016)

Is it wrong that watching miserable contestants suffer through torrential weather can often be perverse good times? Worth repeating: Nobody is forcing them to do this! Surely the producers agree, which is why they’ve evacuated the cast and provided secure shelter from the storm only two times in 20 years. Something about cyclones touching down in the area and lives being in danger. Whatever.

42. Cirie’s 3-2-1 contact moment (Micronesia, 2008)

Cirie Fields’s legit mastery of Survivor’s mental game was a boon to fellow couch potatoes everywhere. She plots out her first masterful strategic move early on in her series tenure: Sensing that she may be bounced out of the final six, she rounds up her remaining tribemates and—unbeknownst to them—pits them against each other. The result is a 3-2-1 voting bloc at tribal council, and Courtney Marit goes home. More on Cirie’s shrewdness coming soon …

41. Three go down in a challenge (Kaôh Rōng, 2016)

Those CBS liability waivers get a workout during this reward challenge, which involves digging three bags of balls out of a sandpit and tossing them in holes. First Caleb Reynolds collapses due to heat stroke, his temperature spiking to 107 degrees. (He’s later removed from the game). Cydney Gillon and Debbie Wanner drop, as well. Hope the winners enjoyed their spices, coffee, and kitchen set.

40. Jenn Lyon, RIP (Palau, 2005)

A tip of the torch to the lovely Jennifer “Jenn” Lyon, who fights hard in Palau and finishes fourth. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and really showed her strength, blogging candidly about her disease and treatment and becoming involved with several foundations that focused on early detection and prevention. She died in 2010 at age 37.

39. J.T. gives his idol to … Russell? (Heroes vs. Villains, 2010)

Heheheheheh. In a bid to warn a targeted Russell on the opposing tribe, J.T. Thomas—who had never played with the conniving villain before—sneaks an immunity idol and accompanying letter in his bag and gives it to Russell post-challenge. Despite the hand-scrawled pleas to “Read in complete privacy” and “Destroy when you finish reading!” Russell gives it to Parvati Shallow, who reads it aloud to the tribe and adds flourishes like “xoxo J.T.” and “your BFF.”

38. Cirie leaves with no votes (Game Changers, 2017)

It’s so wrong. The fab Cirie, who always made up in moxie what she lacked in brute strength (see: no. 42), becomes the first person to be ousted from the game without a single vote cast against her. That’s because the other five players had one form or another of immunity, meaning she was the only person who could be eliminated. She departs with a standing ovation.

37. Todd won’t say sorry (China, 2007)

After slithering his way through the game, Todd Herzog could take the traditional route of apologizing to slighted losers to massage their fragile egos and earn their votes. Instead, he closes the deal by owning up to all his Machiavellian actions and practically daring the jury to vote against him. Runners-up Amanda Kimmel and Courtney Yates are left dazed and bewildered.

36. Brandon loses his s%$* (Caramoan, 2013)

Russell: I am the game’s liveliest wire. His nephew Brandon: Hold my buff. After an argument with Phillip, Brandon dumps his tribe’s beans and rice while unloading a profanity-laced tirade at his fellow contestants. Life around camp is so tense that his tribe refuses to compete in the immunity challenge and votes him out on the spot.

35. Jonathan and Stacy (Cook Islands, 2006)

Sure, we can rehash how producers thought it would be interesting to divide the 20 castaways based on the color of their skin. Better to focus on a heartwarming moment from the loved ones’ visit, when filmmaker Stacy Title leaps into the waiting arms of her husband, Jonathan Penner. Stacy is currently battling ALS, giving new meaning to the word survivor.

34. Brenda Lowe fishes Dawn Meehan’s false teeth out of the ocean (Caramoan, 2013)

It’s exactly what it sounds like.

33. Ethan’s fight for the token (Winners at War, 2020)

Ethan won Survivor: Africa, founded the Grassroots Soccer charity to help kids in need, and then persevered through two devastating bouts of cancer. In other words, he’s a hero, a hustler, and a healer. He displays all three traits during this brutal challenge on the Edge of Extinction as he attempts to repeatedly haul a log up and down a steep hill. He faints midway through and still pushes himself to complete the task. Technically, the reward is a measly fire token—but the sense of accomplishment must have been priceless.

32. No coat for Angelina (David vs. Goliath, 2018)

Angelina Keeley tried in vain to keep warm during windy nights on the beach. Was a coat too much to ask for? Yes, as a matter of fact! Cut to this rich exchange at tribal council, as Natalie Cole gets her torch snuffed and walks off the set:

Angelina: “Natalie, is there any way I could have your jacket?”

Natalie: (Silence)

Angelina: “Natalie?”

Natalie: (Silence)

Angelina: “Natalie?”

Natalie: (Silence)

31. Shane’s “BlackBerry” (Panama, 2006)

Never will I understand how wild card Shane Powers has completed just one island tour of duty. Aside from being a human outburst machine (mainly due to nicotine withdrawal), he regularly types on a block of wood as if it were a BlackBerry. “It’s got texting, email, phone, and web browser,” Shane proudly notes to the camera. “It’s actually helped my game!” Don’t judge until you’ve been there.

30. Tony’s spy shack (Cagayan, 2014)

Leave it to a paranoid New Jersey police officer to build and hide in makeshift “spy shacks” on a beach so he can eavesdrop on his opponents’ conversations and gather intel. Probably explains why Tony Vlachos wins the title—and refuses to leave the force even after the a local congressional candidate admonishes him for being an on-camera “trickster, liar, backstabber, and dealer.”

29. Mutiny on the Cooks (Cook Islands, 2006)

In one of the most innovative midgame twists, players are given a 10-second window to mutiny over to the other tribe. Candice jumps ship with three seconds to spare, followed by Penner. The tribe they desert? Your final four.

28. Stephenie flies (and cries) solo (Palau, 2005)

Stephenie LaGrossa sits on a tree stump at tribal council as her teammates are eliminated one by one—Jolanda Jones, we hardly knew ye—until she becomes a tribe of one and spends a weepy night on her beach alone. The next morning, she’s mercifully absorbed into the other tribe. Stephenie returns just one season later in Guatemala but doesn’t come off as nearly as endearing.

27. Russell finds the idol (Samoa, 2009)

It’s easy to root against Russell, what with him throwing his tribemates’ socks in the fire and pretending to be a firefighter who worked the beat in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Still, give him props for realizing early on that he’d instantly enter Survivor lore—and save his hide—by finding a hidden immunity idol without the benefit of a clue. He scurries and succeeds. Three times.

26. Burn, baby, burn (Heroes vs. Villains, 2010)

Then again, it’s utterly gratifying when a fed-up Sandra tosses Russell’s signature fedora into the fire one season later and watches it burn to a crisp.

25. Tribe swap no. 1 (Africa, 2001)

A biggie at the time. On Day 13 in Africa, the tribes are instructed via tree mail to send three representatives to meet Probst for unknown reasons. Each group is promptly sent over to live on the opposing beach in the first-ever tribe swap. Nobody ever took a comfort-in-numbers advantage for granted again.

24. Rob breaks his vow (All-Stars, 2004)

The Robfather makes Lex an offer he can’t refuse in the aftermath of a tribe swap: Spare his girl Amber from a certain torch-snuff and he’ll take care of Lex when the tribes merge. Lex does. Rob cuts him loose anyway.

23. Bad Dreamz (Fiji, 2007)

Still, there’s a difference between fibbing to put yourself in the driver’s seat and doing it only to motor right off the cliff. See: Yau-Man Chan giving his newly won truck to Andria “Dreamz” Herd in exchange for bequeathing immunity to him later in the game. Though Dreamz agrees, he goes back on his word in the final four and votes Chan off. Appalled teammates refuse to give him the title.

22. Tyson votes himself out (Heroes vs. Villains, 2010)

“I’m the victim of my own stupidity,” Tyson Apostol bemoans in his final confession. Word. What happened? He and Russell Hantz each have three votes. But in a bone-headed decision, Tyson changes his mind, changes his vote that would have caused a tie, and changes the course of the rest of the game.

21. Ben gets an extra life (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, 2017)

The conspiracists are still boiling over this one. Ben Driebergen was an amiable veteran who had endured PTSD from fighting overseas. He’s certainly going to be sent home after losing an immunity challenge. But snap! Probst announces a bonus advantage: For the first time, the third- and fourth-place finishers will duke it out in a fire challenge. He wins that and cruises past the finish line.

20. Food challenge no. 1 (Borneo, 2000)

For the first few episodes, Survivor was akin to The Real World without the whole “living in a house” thing. But no bratty Gen Xer ever swallowed worm larvae to win a contest. Over the years, contestants have also digested fish eyes, cow’s blood, and chicken hearts.

19. Cochran flexes his muscles (!!!) (Caramoan, 2013)

John Cochran looks like the long-lost child of Woody Allen, with the self-deprecating wit and low BMI to match. He’s also a Survivor superfan who requests that Probst refer to him only by his last name, à la the more masculine dudes “Culpepper” and “Penner.” He doesn’t truly earn the moniker until his second time around, when he wins the first of three immunity challenges—more than anyone else that season.

18. The Jet Ski (Amazon, 2003)

Hey, remember the time Probst Jet-Skied from the jungles of the Amazon to New York City while holding the urn of all the last tribal council votes? Don’t believe me? SEE THE VIDEO EVIDENCE. Probst has long since retired this hokey-yet-stupendous live-reunion staple, which is a travesty of the highest degree.

17. Ciera Eastin votes off her mom (Blood vs. Water, 2013)

Sorry not sorry, Laura Morett. Surely this is exactly what the producers were hoping for when they concocted the Blood vs. Water theme.

16. “Hold up, bro” (Caramoan, 2013)

Malcolm Freberg is best known for his wavy hair, cruddy flannel, and being a slightly watered-down version of Ozzy in the challenge department. He also deftly strategizes like a pro. In Malcolm’s most impressive play, he interjects a “hold up, bro” to his friend Reynold Toepfer before the latter plays his idol—and convinces him that he needs the protection even more. What Malcolm fails to mention: He already has his own idol in his back pocket. A trusting Reynold hands it over and a different ally pays the price. “Hold up, bro” lives on in Lego history.

15. The Adam bomb (Winners at War, 2020)

OMG, Adam Klein is trying to pull off a huge immunity idol play! As in, he’s literally trying to pull off a huge immunity idol play. We’ll never look at Probst’s tribal council podium the same way again.

14. There’s a tie! (Ghost Island, 2019)

Everybody knows a twist is afoot when Probst starts reading the final votes right then and there at tribal council. Is the live reunion canceled? The Jet Skis burned in a fire along with Russell’s hat? Turns out it’s the first-ever deadlock. Third-place finisher Laurel Johnson is forced to choose between Domenick Abbate and Wendell Holland for the deciding vote. She chooses her pal Wendell.

13. They’re baaaaaaaaack (Pearl Islands, 2003)

The tribe has already spoken and voted Burton Roberts, Lillian “Lil” Morris, et al., off the island. But 19 days in—in an episode titled “What the ... ?”—the remaining players are gobsmacked when they see all the eliminated contestants walk back onto the beach with new purple buffs. They’re called the Outcast tribe. Imagine if one of these rejectees actually won it all! The scandal! Wait ...

12. Zeke’s game changer (Game Changers, 2017)

This decision remains unconscionable on Jeff Varner’s part. Attempting to paint Zeke as untrustworthy, Varner outs him as being transgender without prior consent. (“Why haven’t you told anyone that you’re transgender?”) The fallout is swift, as the palpably outraged contestants immediately send Varner packing. The inexcusable move lives on as a revelatory and important moment in TV history.

11. Rob proposes to Amber (All-Stars, 2004)

As Boston Rob so eloquently put it early on, “Ambuh’s smokin’ hawt.” The two soon kiss and cuddle, despite the lack of toothpaste. This is no show-mance: Rob and Amber not only fall in love on that island in Panama, they make it to the finals. And in the finale, Amber—wearing an “I heart Rob” T-shirt—comes away with $1 million and (surprise!) a diamond engagement ring. Fifteen years, one wedding, and four daughters later, they competed together again on Winners at War. It didn’t go quite as well.

10. The fire exit (Australian Outback, 2001)

Even your friends who phased out of Survivor in the early aughts remember the guy who passed out in the fire. The actual fall isn’t captured on camera; viewers only hear Michael Skupin screaming his lungs out. With third-degree burns on his hands—as in, the melting skin is falling off his flesh—he’s choppered out of the game immediately.

9. Hatch wins (Borneo, 2000)

If an episode of a broadcast TV series garners 10 million viewers in 2020, it’s considered a runaway hit. Now consider that 125 million people tuned in to see who’d be crowned the very first Sole Survivor. In a close 4-3 vote, the strategic villain Hatch bests physical threat Kelly—setting the template for many finals to come.

8. Parvati’s double-play (Heroes vs. Villains, 2010)

To paraphrase Billy Joel, one Parvati Shallow can kill with a smile and wound with her eyes and can ruin your faith with her casual lies. She can also devise one hell of a power play. Thanks to some cunning manipulation, she nabs two hidden immunity idols—including one from her frenemy Russell. That alone is worthy of respect. Her magnum opus is employing them both at the same tribal council so she can save fellow “villains” Jerri Manthey and eventual winner Sandra. Even they are shocked. The tribe is instantly strengthened, and J.T. goes home.

7. A craving for peanut butter and chocolate (Amazon, 2003)

Today, Heidi Strobel is a loving wife to veteran MLB pitcher Cole Hamels and a mother of four. Back in 2003, she and Jenna Morasca volunteer to take their clothes off for peanut butter and chocolate on the condition that they can step off an uncomfortable pole in the water and bow out of the endurance challenge. Extremely crafty pixelation ensues. Fun fact: Probst would have offered up the tempting sweets to lure them off either way. Nonetheless, the two leveraged the striptease into a Playboy cover spread.

6. “It’s a stick!” (Micronesia, 2008)

That’s what Eliza exclaims to Jason Siska as he presents her with what he believes is an immunity idol savior. Bless his heart, he doesn’t realize that his real idol, Ozzy, crafted this faux idol—ahem, a stick with a smiley face—during his downtime.

5. James’s two idols (China, 2007)

James Clement is a big guy with a hidden immunity idol in each pocket. He can protect himself from elimination twice. He’s rolling. Brimming with confidence, James doesn’t feel the need to use either one of them. Then his tribemates blindside him. The idols make for lovely souvenirs.

4. They didn’t start the fire (Cook Islands, 2006)

Are you ready for some epic ineptitude? Then please sit on a tree stump at tribal council and behold Becky Lee and Sundra Oakley attempt to make fire. For 90 mind-boggling minutes, the two can’t light it up—even though they’re equipped with flint, kindling, coconut husk, and, as a pathetic last resort, a box of friggin’ matches!!! Becky finally wins, which earns her the right to sit next to Ozzy and Yul Kwon in the final three. She receives nary a winning vote.

3. No, Erik, noooooooooo (Micronesia, 2008)

Ice cream scooper Erik Reichenbach is a fan among the favorites, the boy among the “Black Widow Brigade” of Parvati, Amanda Kimmel, Cirie, and Natalie Bolton. Exploiting these weaknesses, they encourage him to surrender the immunity necklace. But will he really comply? If you’ve read this far, you already know the answer. It’s the biggest blunder in the show’s history, but special kudos to the Black Widows for sitting at tribal council with poker faces as Natalie stoically puts the idol around her neck. Not one player unloads until it’s time to write Erik’s name on the parchment and place it in the urn in the voting booth. And viewers have the rare opportunity to see every single gleeful reaction. Says Parvati while casting her vote: “You officially go down as the dumbest Survivor ever. In the history of Survivor, ever.” He’s an incredible illustrator, though.

2. Dead grandma (Pearl Islands, 2003)

“Jonny Fairplay,” née Jon Dalton, has the perfect nickname—if only for the irony he displays during his infamous family visit challenge. “How’s my grandma doing?” Fairplay asks his visiting friend Dan (nicknamed “Thunder D,” naturally). Upon being told of her death, he delivers an Oscar-worthy performance of being torn up by the news. Post-challenge, the two celebrate and Fairplay reveals that the two had concocted the story beforehand to amp up the sympathy meter. The truth: She’s alive and well and “watching Jerry Springer right now.” And the premeditated lie worked! Brilliant! Get this man on reality TV!

1. The rat and the snake (Borneo, 2000)

If you tuned in to the Survivor finale and predicted that Wisconsin trucker Susan Hawk would unleash a blistering monologue of Shakespearean proportions at the last tribal council, then you deserve your own $1 million check. (Just be sure to declare it at tax time, unlike Hatch.) Until that point, the jury’s random assortment of questions and comments—Greg Buis asks Richard and Kelly to pick a number between 1 and 10; Rudy laments his mistake at the final challenge—is pure filler. Nobody would have buzzed about the scene in 20 minutes, let alone 20 years. Last but not least is the mighty Sue, who stands up and delivers a three-minute-and-36-second speech from the gods. She brags about her own work ethic, snipes to Kelly that she embarrassed herself on national TV. She compares Hatch to a snake who knowingly went after prey and Kelly to a rat running from the snake. Here’s the triple exclamation point: “I feel like we owe it to the island’s spirits that we have learned to come to know to let it be in the end the way that Mother Nature intended it to be. For the snake to eat the rat.” Metaphorical mic drop.

Resentful grandstanding? Perhaps. But Sue showed that for all the game’s preconceived twists and turns, only the players themselves can generate titillating content and elicit impassioned fan debate. She fans the flames so that others could subsequently light their torches. And in terms of pure shock value, the moment will never be topped. That is, unless Jonny Fairplay and his grandma compete on the next edition of Blood vs. Water.

Mara Reinstein is a New York City–based film critic and entertainment journalist who contributes to Us Weekly, Billboard, The Cut, HuffPost, and Parade.