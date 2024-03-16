The 2023 Versies Awards

Fandom’s biggest night is upon us and all of the Ringer-Verse stars are out as they celebrate the 2023 year in the world of fandom. They give out their awards for Best Power Couple, Biggest Heartbreak, and so much more. Special guests also join them throughout the show to give out awards of their own in this all-out celebration.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman, Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Chris Ryan, Rob Mahoney, Daniel Chin, Justin Charity, Matt James, Arjuna Ramgopal
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
