 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2023 Versies Awards

The Ringer-Verse stars recognize Best Power Couple, Biggest Heartbreak, and much more in the world of fandom

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman, and Ben Lindbergh
A businessman holding a trophy high in the air on 8 July 2005. AFR GENERIC Pict Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images


Fandom’s biggest night is upon us and all of the Ringer-Verse stars are out as they celebrate the 2023 year in the world of fandom. They give out their awards for Best Power Couple, Biggest Heartbreak, and so much more. Special guests also join them throughout the show to give out awards of their own in this all-out celebration.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman, Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Chris Ryan, Rob Mahoney, Daniel Chin, Justin Charity, Matt James, Arjuna Ramgopal
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Chelsea Beat Arsenal in the WSL and Champions League Draw Thoughts

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Fadumo Olow, and Mayowa Quadri at Stamford Bridge for some reactions to recent events

By Ian Wright

Did the Eagles Really Just Trade for Kenny Pickett?‌

Sheil and Ben break down the trade, what re-signing Sweat means for Haasan Reddick, and more

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Sabonis Cooks AD AGAIN! And Is Isiah Thomas Right About KD and the Warriors?

Plus, Austin and Pausha discuss the double-edged sword of referees’ allowing new ways of play for defensive players

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘The Holdovers’ Plagiarism Claim and How to Protect Your Script

Plus, Matt gives a prediction about the films that will premiere at South by Southwest

By Matthew Belloni

‘Summer House,’ ‘Miami,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and ‘Beverly Hills’

Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker break down ‘Summer House,’ the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 reunion, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and 1 more

Wrestling Temperature Checks on Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, the Usos Rivalry, and More 

Rosenberg and Dip Sami cover Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg