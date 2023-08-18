‘Blue Beetle’ Instant Reactions



Van, Joanna, and Jomi come together as a family to give their instant reactions to DC’s latest film, Blue Beetle (08:51). They discuss the heartfelt story of the Reyes family at the core of the film (17:53), some of the aspects of the film that didn’t work for them—including the main antagonist (46:38)—and what the future of the character will look like in the new DCU (68:15).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Joanna Robinson, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

