‘Blue Beetle’ Instant Reactions

Van, Jo, and Jomi are talking all things ‘Blue Beetle’—what worked, what didn’t, and where this hero is going from here in the DCU

By Van Lathan, Joanna Robinson, and Jomi Adeniran
Warner Bros.


Van, Joanna, and Jomi come together as a family to give their instant reactions to DC’s latest film, Blue Beetle (08:51). They discuss the heartfelt story of the Reyes family at the core of the film (17:53), some of the aspects of the film that didn’t work for them—including the main antagonist (46:38)—and what the future of the character will look like in the new DCU (68:15).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Joanna Robinson, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

