‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Highlights and More Star Wars Celebration Announcement Reactions

The gang reacts reacts to the latest ‘Star Wars’ news and other TV announcements

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Disney+


The entire Ringer-Verse gang is here to discuss all of the incredible news, trailers, and more coming out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which happened over the weekend. They begin with the stellar trailer for Ahsoka (04:23) and talk at length about what the story might be, picking up from Rebels. Then, they discuss the news of multiple Star Wars films (65:50), other TV announcements, and so much more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

