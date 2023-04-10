‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Highlights and More Star Wars Celebration Announcement Reactions



The entire Ringer-Verse gang is here to discuss all of the incredible news, trailers, and more coming out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which happened over the weekend. They begin with the stellar trailer for Ahsoka (04:23) and talk at length about what the story might be, picking up from Rebels. Then, they discuss the news of multiple Star Wars films (65:50), other TV announcements, and so much more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

