‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 3 Reactions

Van, Charles, and Jomi return with their reactions to Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel. They start by discussing Kamala as she learns the origin of her powers (6:12). Then, they discuss Aamir’s wedding and Kamala’s fight scene against Najama and her friends ( 28:43). They wrap up by answering a mailbag question (1:04:30).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
