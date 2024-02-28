The Wemby Era, a Women’s Hoops Revolution, Taylor Swift Vs. the Beatles, and Maye Vs. Daniels With Chuck Klosterman

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chuck Klosterman to discuss Victor Wembanyama speculations, international basketball, and cracks in the American youth basketball structure (1:22), before they talk about the spike in the popularity of women’s college basketball, different eras of college sports, PEDs, and more (24:52). Then they discuss the cultural colossus that is Taylor Swift (47:37) before finally debating what the Patriots should do with the third pick in the NFL draft and talking about Apple TV’s Dynasty documentary (1:09:04).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Kyle Crichton
