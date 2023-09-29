 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Dame Trade Deep Dive With Ben Thompson, Plus Seth Meyers and Million-Dollar Picks

Bill and Ben Thompson share their thoughts on the Lillard trade before Seth Meyers joins to discuss the writers strike, ‘SNL,’ and more

By Bill Simmons
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons starts by reacting to Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade (1:38). He also talks about Deandre Ayton in Portland, what’s next for Jrue Holiday, and more. Then business and tech analyst Ben Thompson joins Bill to give his perspective on the Lillard trade as a Bucks fan (26:53). After that, Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for Week 4 in the NFL (53:07) before NBC late-night host Seth Meyers joins the show to talk about his Saturday Night Live days, what he’s been up to during the writers strike, and much more (1:03:16).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Thompson and Seth Meyers
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Kyle Crichton

