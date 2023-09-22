A 2023 NFL Redraft, Deion’s Next School, the 76ers Soap Opera, and Week 3 Picks With Danny Kelly, Van Lathan, and Howard Beck

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly to redraft the top NFL rookies after Week 2 (1:45), before Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 3 (30:51). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about the top five college football coaches he thinks should be watching out for Deion Sanders taking their job (40:57). Finally, Bill talks with Howard Beck about joining The Ringer, the story lines dominating the upcoming NBA season, stories from Beck’s time covering Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, and more (1:20:00).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Danny Kelly, Van Lathan, and Howard Beck
Producer: Kyle Crichton
