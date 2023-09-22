 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A 2023 NFL Redraft, Deion’s Next School, the 76ers Soap Opera, and Week 3 Picks With Danny Kelly, Van Lathan, and Howard Beck

Plus, Bill and Van discuss the top five college football coaches who should watch out for Deion Sanders

By Bill Simmons, Danny Kelly, and Van Lathan
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly to redraft the top NFL rookies after Week 2 (1:45), before Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 3 (30:51). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about the top five college football coaches he thinks should be watching out for Deion Sanders taking their job (40:57). Finally, Bill talks with Howard Beck about joining The Ringer, the story lines dominating the upcoming NBA season, stories from Beck’s time covering Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, and more (1:20:00).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Danny Kelly, Van Lathan, and Howard Beck
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

