 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Rivers on NBA Vet Life, QB Arguments With Steven Ruiz, and Canceling ‘Winning Time’ With Chris Ryan

Plus, what’s next for modern sports TV shows

By Bill Simmons, Steven Ruiz, and Chris Ryan
Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NBA veteran Austin Rivers to discuss hunting for a new contract, modern NBA player movement, whether AAU is the best developmental tool for young players, playing with Anthony Edwards, and more (2:11). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about his weekly NFL QB rankings (1:00:42), before he is joined by Chris Ryan to discuss HBO’s Winning Time being canceled after only two seasons, things they liked and didn’t like about the show, what it means for modern sports TV shows, and more (1:30:43).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Austin Rivers, Steven Ruiz, and Chris Ryan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Play

The Rewatchables: ‘A Bronx Tale’ | De Niro’s Directorial Debut

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris, Sean, and Van to rewatch Robert De Niro’s coming-of-age film, ‘A Bronx Tale,’ starring Chazz Palminteri, De Niro, and Lillo Brancato Jr.

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

Big Cat Stops By for Sports City Trades, CFB Predictions, History Takes, and Life Advice

Plus, breaking down how Deion Sanders is changing college football

By Ryen Russillo

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Recap: The Buildup Finally Pays Off

By spending only a fraction of its time on our titular character, this latest installment is free to be equal parts ominous and joyful, expand the series’ cast, and finally reward weeks’ worth of patience

By Ben Lindbergh

John Cena GOAT Conversation! Plus, Is WWE Hedging Its Bets With the Rock?

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT and a preview of tonight’s AEW ‘Grand Slam’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more
Play

Why Puka Nacua Is Setting NFL Records

Plus, what will happen when pass catcher Cooper Kupp returns?

By Ben Solak

Why 5-Foot-8 Goalkeepers Are the Future

There’s also discussion of why Game Week 5 could live long in the memory when it comes to which managers will be booted soon and which clubs are in crisis

By James Lawrence Allcott