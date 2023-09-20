Austin Rivers on NBA Vet Life, QB Arguments With Steven Ruiz, and Canceling ‘Winning Time’ With Chris Ryan

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NBA veteran Austin Rivers to discuss hunting for a new contract, modern NBA player movement, whether AAU is the best developmental tool for young players, playing with Anthony Edwards, and more (2:11). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about his weekly NFL QB rankings (1:00:42), before he is joined by Chris Ryan to discuss HBO’s Winning Time being canceled after only two seasons, things they liked and didn’t like about the show, what it means for modern sports TV shows, and more (1:30:43).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Austin Rivers, Steven Ruiz, and Chris Ryan
Producer: Kyle Crichton
